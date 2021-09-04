CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealy, TX

Sealy is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 7 days ago

(SEALY, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Sealy, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sealy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0bmaw0kb00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

