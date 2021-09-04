Weather Forecast For Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Light rain likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



