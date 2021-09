The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 5 was one of the darkest that the anime series has done. We learned the horrible truth about the Nomu monsters the League of Villains has created: their bodies are altered versions of dead people with powerful quirks. In My Hero Academia Episode 107, "More of a Hero Than Anyone" the reveal about the Nomu's origin gets delivered in a gut-punching emotional character story. We learn more about Aizawa's own childhood and his deep friendship with Present Mic and a boy named Oboro Shirakumo - and now fans of My Hero Academia's anime are eager to learn more about him!