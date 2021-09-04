Weatherford Weather Forecast
WEATHERFORD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
