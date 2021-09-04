CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Keokuk with these activities

Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 7 days ago

(KEOKUK, IA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Keokuk Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keokuk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bmavUrh00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

