Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Keokuk with these activities
(KEOKUK, IA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Keokuk Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keokuk:
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
