Stilwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STILWELL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



