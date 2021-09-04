Daily Weather Forecast For Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0