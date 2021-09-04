Daily Weather Forecast For Elk City
ELK CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
