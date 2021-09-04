Weather Forecast For Oakland

OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.