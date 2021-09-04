Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
