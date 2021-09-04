Selinsgrove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SELINSGROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
