4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
