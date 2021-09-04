4-Day Weather Forecast For Winslow
WINSLOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
