Middlefield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MIDDLEFIELD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0