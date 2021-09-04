Waynesboro Weather Forecast

WAYNESBORO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



