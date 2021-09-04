4-Day Weather Forecast For Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.