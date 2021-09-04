Daily Weather Forecast For Tomah
TOMAH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
