Dumas Daily Weather Forecast

DUMAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.