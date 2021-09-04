4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
