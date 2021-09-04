4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.