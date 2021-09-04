Daily Weather Forecast For New Ulm

NEW ULM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



