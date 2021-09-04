Weather Forecast For Show Low

SHOW LOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



