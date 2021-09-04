Jump on Astoria’s rainy forecast today

(ASTORIA, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Astoria Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Astoria:

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Light rain likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.