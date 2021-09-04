Steamboat Springs Weather Forecast

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight High 75 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.