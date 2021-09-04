Sturgeon Bay Daily Weather Forecast
STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
