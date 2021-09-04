Sturgeon Bay Daily Weather Forecast

STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



