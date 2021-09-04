Shawano Weather Forecast

SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



