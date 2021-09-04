Shawano Weather Forecast
SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
