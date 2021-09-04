Escanaba Daily Weather Forecast
ESCANABA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0