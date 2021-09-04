4-Day Weather Forecast For Barre
BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
