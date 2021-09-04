Burley Weather Forecast
BURLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 48 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
