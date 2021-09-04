Hazard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAZARD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
