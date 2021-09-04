Daily Weather Forecast For Galax
GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
