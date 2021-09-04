Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Marble Falls, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marble Falls:

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.