Kapaa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
