Warren Daily Weather Forecast
WARREN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0