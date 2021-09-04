Warren Daily Weather Forecast

WARREN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



