Daily Weather Forecast For Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.