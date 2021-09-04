Weather Forecast For Ontario
ONTARIO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
