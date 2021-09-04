4-Day Weather Forecast For The Dalles

THE DALLES, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze High 87 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze High 87 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, September 6 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.