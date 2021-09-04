Connellsville Daily Weather Forecast

CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.