Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(STURGIS, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sturgis:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



