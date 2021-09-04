CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, MI

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 7 days ago

(STURGIS, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sturgis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bmaq55o00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis, MI
57
Followers
207
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy