Wailuku Weather Forecast

WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, September 5 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.