Wailuku Weather Forecast
WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 5
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0