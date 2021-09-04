CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Saturday rain in Defiance: Ideas to make the most of it

Defiance Daily
 7 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Defiance Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Defiance:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bmapoUv00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Defiance, OH
Defiance Daily

