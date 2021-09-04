Daily Weather Forecast For Brainerd
BRAINERD, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
