Faribault Weather Forecast
FARIBAULT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
