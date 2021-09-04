Daily Weather Forecast For Bemidji
BEMIDJI, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
