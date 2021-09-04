Weather Forecast For Marion
MARION, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
