Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown

WATERTOWN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.