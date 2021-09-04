Daily Weather Forecast For Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
