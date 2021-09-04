4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah
UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
