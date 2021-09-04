Benton Harbor Weather Forecast
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
