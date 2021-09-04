Weather Forecast For Livingston
LIVINGSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0