Ridgecrest Weather Forecast
RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
