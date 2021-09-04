CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 7 days ago

RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bmap1Wh00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
60
Followers
217
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentfox5ny.com

Weather forecast

It's gonna a truly beautiful weather weekend, with lots of comfortable temperatures and sunshine in our future. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy