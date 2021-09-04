CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Chatsworth

Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 7 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) A sunny Saturday is here for Chatsworth, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chatsworth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0bmaorip00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

